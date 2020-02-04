Bromine Derivatives Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook



This Market Insights report on the global bromine derivatives market covers comprehensive analysis of the target market on the basis of derivatives type, application, end use and region for forecast period 2016–2026, in terms of market value and volume. The primary objective of this report is to provide insights on the global bromine derivatives market dynamics, value chain analysis, competition landscape, pricing analysis and other qualitative analysis frameworks, including market attractiveness analysis, absolute $ opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y growth comparison by segments in order to support stakeholders’ decision making and market analysis.

This report presents data on the consumption of bromine derivatives across the globe over forecast period 2016–2026. The forecast for consumption of bromine derivatives is developed on the basis of macroeconomic factors and industry growth driving factors such as chemical industry growth, oil and gas industry growth, plastic and polymer industry growth and historical growth of top market players.

Numerous derivatives can be manufactured from elemental bromine. On the basis of derivatives, the global bromine derivatives market is segmented as: Sodium Bromide Calcium Bromide Zinc Bromide Tetrabromobisphenol-A (TBBPA) DeCalcium Bromideomodiphenyl ethane (DBDPE) Others

Bromine derivatives are finding use in applications such as in the field of plasma etching and mercury removal from coal plants. Also, new bromine based products are being developed to sustain the increasing demand. On the basis of application, the global bromine derivatives market is segmented as: Flame Retardant Oil and Gas Drilling Organic Intermediate Biocides PTA Synthesis Others

On the basis of end use, the global bromine derivative market is segmented as: Chemical Industry Oil and Gas Industry Construction Industry Pharmaceutical Industry Electronics Industry Others

Government regulations in developed regions play a vital role in the growth of the bromine derivatives market. On the basis of region, the global bromine derivatives market is segmented into five regions as follows: North America Latin America Europe & Africa Asia Pacific Middle East

The competition landscape section of the report highlights recent developments, strategies and SWOT analysis of key market players in the global bromine derivatives market. Major players profiled in the report include: ICL Group Albemarle Corporation Chemtura Corporation TETRA Technologies Inc. Gulf Resources Inc. Tosoh Corporation Tata Chemicals Limited Hindustan Salts Limited

