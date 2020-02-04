Botnet Detection Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2018 – 2028

Botnet Detection Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Botnet Detection industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Botnet Detection manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Botnet Detection market covering all important parameters.

Key Trends

The tenacity of botnets to serve its purpose without being noticed by the users of infected devices or systems, until the damage done is considerable, is a key factor intensifying the need for botnet detection methods and tools. The rising number of botnet attacks, both vis-à-vis the number and the complexity, across the globe is a notable factor supporting the rapid expansion of the market. In recent years, bot-driven cyberattacks have become more recalcitrant, invigorated by the advent of new techniques to infect victims and evade detection. Moreover, botnet attacks have become increasingly sophisticated with the choice of their targets. These are promising trends underpinning the continued expansion of the botnet detection market. The proliferation of internet of things (IoT) devices and numerous vulnerabilities that malware can exploit in them are catalyzing the search for advanced methods among security researchers.

Global Botnet Detection Market: Market Potential

In recent times, relentless efforts are being made by IT security managers and researchers to expand the understanding of new methods of botnet attacks and devise their detection. In this regard, a notable development is discovery of a new IoT malware in May 2018 by the researchers from BitDefender, a Romania-based cybersecurity and anti-virus software company. Called Hide and Seek IoT malware, the botnet can affect several generic devices. An alarming feature that researchers have harped on is the ability of this botnet to persist even after the infected device has been rebooted. This is a key cause of concern, since previously rebooting could get infected smart connected devices, routers, and modems rid of botnets, but not now after this finding. As reported, until now, more than 90,000 IoT devices have been affected. The bot has as many 10 different binaries catering to various platforms, noted the researchers at the company. The new binaries could now exploit new vulnerabilities in IP cameras in TV models.

Researchers stated that to contain the spiraling botnet attacks there is imminent need for the system hardening. The detection method essentially includes proper managing of passwords, ports, applications, and permissions. Such developments will unlock new, promising prospects in the global market.

Global Botnet Detection Market: Regional Outlook

The study offers a critical assessment of trends and opportunities in various regions and emerging avenues in key ones. It also takes a closer look at various factors supporting the promising growth of key regional markets. Regionally, developing and developed regions across the globe are expected to witness substantial uptake of botnet detection methods and tools. North America is expected to be markedly lucrative regional market. The rising menace of the damage that can be done by botnets across the government in countries of these regions is fueling the demand. For instance, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has made a serious note to the rapid propagation of malware affecting private systems and government operations and has asked for advanced automation methods to counter the attacks.

Global Botnet Detection Market: Competitive Outlook

The study offers in-depth insights into the company profiling, the key offerings, and the strategies adopted by players to consolidate their positions, in order to get a competitive edge over others. Several players are committing sizeable research and development funds to develop more robust botnet detection techniques. Key players operating in the botnet detection market include Mfilterit, Appsflyer, Unfraud, Integral AD Science, Digital Hands, Infisecure, Shieldsquare, White OPS, Instart Logic, Distil Networks, and Akamai Technologies.

