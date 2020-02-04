Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market Forecast Report on Market 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market 2017 – 2025

The latest report on the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years. The report probes into the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to impact the dynamics of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market over the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

The report indicates that the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the assessment period 2017 – 2025. The report dissects the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market. The report segregates the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market by product type wherein the adoption rate, pricing structure, and supply-demand ratio of each product over the forecast period is accurately monitored.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market?

Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period 2017 – 2025?

Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?

Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?

Is there any scope for innovation in the current Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market landscape?

Key takeaways from the Report:

Overview of the market structure in different regions

Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market

Growth prospects of the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) market in various regions

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Bone Grafts and Substitutes (BGS) Market

key players offer variety of bone graft products that will attract more number of customers and hence drives the market growth. For example, Synthes, Inc., a Johnson and Johnson Company offers chronOS Strip bone graft substitute. This synthetic bone graft is manufactured from chronOS β-tricalcium phosphate granules that can be perfuse with patients own bone marrow and blood. Additionally, consistent efforts of many key players of this market to develop biodegradable composite structures and polymeric materials will attract customers to use bone grafts and substitute products and hence drives the market growth. Various other factors like advancement in technologies and increasing number of mergers and acquisitions will also drive the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes. However, some of the limitations using bone grafts and substitutes like donor site morbidity and difficulty in supplying these materials will hinder the market growth of bone grafts and substitutes.

The market of BGS can be categorized into:

By Types Ceramic-based BGS Polymer-based BGS Growth factor-based BGS Cell-based BGS Harvested BGS Others



Geographically, North America dominates the global BGS market due to increasing use of allografts (i.e. one of the types of bone grafts) and other substitute products. According to Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, nearly one third of bone grafts used in North America are allograft types. Europe is considered as the second largest region for the bone grafts and substitutes market. The growth is mainly attributed to frequent new introductions of bone grafts and substitute products in European region and availability of wide range of alternatives in bone grafts and substitute products. In addition, increasing patient population of orthopaedic surgery and steady supply of orthopaedic devices in Europe further stimulates the market growth. While Asia-Pacific region is the emerging region for the global bone grafts and substitutes market due to increasing acceptance of autograft bone.

The major players competing in bone grafts and substitutes market are Medtronic, Inc., Wright Medical Technology, Synthes, Inc., Stryker, Baxter International, Inc., TiGenix, Integra LifeSciences Corporation and others.

