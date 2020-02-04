Biorefinery Market : Global Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity And 2030

This latest report by business intelligence provider Visiongain assesses that Biorefinery Market spending will reach $892 billion by 2030 from $487.6 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, from 2020 to 2030. The bio-refining process is based on the use of different types of bio-based feedstock that are converted with the help of various technological concepts that are based on biochemical, chemical and thermochemical transformations. The bio-refining process is used to produce bio-based products that are both environmentally and economically beneficial. The top three drivers for the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels were government policies, added value from non-fuel co-products, and carbon emission reduction; the top three barriers to the commercialization of cellulosic biofuels were competition vs. petroleum based fuels, policy uncertainty, and high production costs.

It is therefore critical that you have your timescales correct and your forecasting plans ready. This report will ensure that you do. Visiongain’s report will ensure that you keep informed and ahead of your competitors. Gain that competitive advantage.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166440

Broad deployment of bio refineries is needed for these benefits to materialize

As an integral part of an emerging sustainable bio economy, bio refineries can provide an important pathway to ensure efficient use of biomass resources. Broad deployment of bio refineries is needed for these benefits to materialize. However, commercialization and large-scale diffusion of bio refineries requires more than the introduction of new technology. It also demands sociotechnical changes that involve a variety of actors, interests and institutions. Despite the envisioned benefits of bio refineries, their practical implementation remains low.

Benefit of biomass refineries is that the primary product selling price can be lowered significantly by coproducing higher value, lower volume products such as succinic acid, which we considered in this study. Coproducing small-market products in a biomass refinery also provides economies of scale that reduce the cost of making such products below levels that can be achieved through dedicated production. We note that the market size for most potential high value coproducts is not large enough to support full-scale dedicated production. And, if the market were to increase to the extent that it could support dedicated production, the coproduct would cease to be high-value, having become a commodity itself.

Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain’s new study tells you and tells you NOW. The 210-pages report provides clear, detailed insight into the global Biorefinery market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.

By ordering and reading our brand-new report today, you stay better informed and ready to act.

Report Scope

The report delivers considerable added value by revealing:

75 tables, charts and graphs are analyzing and revealing the growth prospects and outlook for the Biorefinery market.

Global Biorefinery market forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030.

Biorefinery market provides revenue estimates, forecasts and analysis from 2020-2030 for Biorefinery submarkets:

Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Technology between 2020-2030

Biotechnology Market, 2020-2030

Fermentation Market, 2020-2030

Enzymatic conversion Market, 2020-2030

Chemical Market, 2020-2030

Mechanical Market, 2020-2030

Thermochemical Market, 2020-2030

Combustion Market, 2020-2030

Gasification Market, 2020-2030

Pyrolysis Market, 2020-2030

Thermolysis Market, 2020-2030

Hydrothermal Process Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Raw Material between 2020-2030

Agriculture biomass Market, 2020-2030

Grasses Market, 2020-2030

Oil Crops Market, 2020-2030

Starch Crops Market, 2020-2030

Sugar Crops Market, 2020-2030

Wood and woody biomass Market, 2020-2030

Marine biomass Market, 2020-2030

Residuals and Waste Materials Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Application between 2020-2030

Bulk Chemicals Market, 2020-2030

Biomaterial Market, 2020-2030

Biofuel Market, 2020-2030

Pharmaceuticals And Food Additives Market, 2020-2030

Other Application Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Product between 2020-2030

Biofuels Market, 2020-2030

Power Generation Market, 2020-2030

Chemicals Market, 2020-2030

Fertilizer Market, 2020-2030

Polymers Market, 2020-2030

Foodstuff Market, 2020-2030

Forecasts and analysis of Biorefinery market by Type between 2020-2030

Biochemical Market, 2020-2030

Thermochemical Market, 2020-2030

Other Type Market, 2020-2030

Regional Biorefinery market forecasts from 2020-2030 with drivers and restraints for the countries including

​

Geographic Breakdown

Focused regional forecasts and analysis explore the future opportunities:

North America Market, 2020-2030

US Market, 2020-2030

Canada Market, 2020-2030

Europe Market, 2020-2030

The UK Market, 2020-2030

Germany Market, 2020-2030

France Market, 2020-2030

Italy Market, 2020-2030

Spain Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Europe Market, 2020-2030

Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

China Market, 2020-2030

India Market, 2020-2030

Japan Market, 2020-2030

Australia & New Zealand Market, 2020-2030

Rest of Asia-Pacific Market, 2020-2030

LAMEA Market, 2020-2030

Latin America Market, 2020-2030

Middle East Market, 2020-2030

Africa Market, 2020-2030

Company profiles for the leading Biorefinery companies

Company Profiles of Leading Players

Abengoa Bioenergy Corp

Pacific Ethanol

Neste Oil OYJ

Renewable Energy Group Inc

UOP LLC

Valero Energy Corp

Quad-County Corn Processors

POET-DSM

Pacific Ethanol

Front Range

Flint Hills

Other Key Players in the market

ACE ethanol

American Process

Beta Renewables

Bluefire Renewabl

Butamax

Canergy

Coskata

DuPont Biofuel Solutions

Enerkem

Fiberight

INEOS

Mascoma

Mendota Bioenergy

ZeaChem

Amyris

Cool Planet

Emerald Biofuel

Envergent (UOP & Ensyn)

Fulcrum BioEnergy

Haldor Topsoe Inc.

LanzaTech

Maverick Synfuels

Red Rock Biofuels

Sundrop Fuels

SynTerra Energy

Terrabon, Inc. B

Virent

Algenol

Joule Unlimited

Sapphire Energy

Solazyme

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166440

BIO-REFINERY TECHNOLOGIES Providers

Abengoa Bioenergia

Amgen, Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International

Beta Renewables

Biogasol

Biogen Idec

Blue Sugars Corporation

Borregaard

Bp Biofuels

Celgene

Cephalon

Clarient

Dupont

Fiberight

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Imclone Systems

Iogen

Lanzatech

Medimmune

Petrobras

Poet-Dsm Advanced Biofuels

Salix Pharmaceuticals

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related Market Research Report:-

THYMIC CANCER TREATMENT market

GLOBAL DIGITAL HEALTH market

PHARMACEUTICAL ANTI-COUNTERFEITING TECHNOLOGIES market

INJECTION MOLDING MATERIALS market

GLOBAL BIODEGRADABLE PACKAGING market

ALK POSITIVE LUNG CANCER TREATMENT market

MONOGENETIC DISEASE THERAPY market

DENDRITIC CELL THERAPY market

GLOBAL SANDBLASTING EQUIPMENTS market

Reactive Powder Concrete market

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald