Automotive Differential Gear Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2019 – 2025

Automotive Differential Gear market

According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market – Competitive Landscape

The market for automotive differential gear is dominated by companies mentioned below; however, a large share of the market is highly fragmented among numerous small-scale manufacturers. Large number of automotive manufacturers are focused on the development of lightweight differential gears in order to improve the efficiency of vehicles. Major players in the market are:

American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.

AmTech International

Bharat Gears Ltd.

Dana Ltd.

Eaton Corp. Plc

JTEKT Corp.

Linamar Corp.

Melrose Industries Plc

Meritor Inc.

Showa Corporation

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market – Research Scope

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market, by Material

Cast Iron

Carbon Steel

Aluminum Alloy

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market, by Differential Type

Open Differential

Limited Slip Differential

Locking Differential

Spool Differential

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial vehicle

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Differential Gear Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

