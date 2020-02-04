Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market : Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand, 2019 – 2025
Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System , at its own recently published Market research, gives an understanding of the different facets of the sector. The analysis of the Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System market defines the data and throws light. Even the supply-side and demand-side styles are monitored to provide a very clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.
According to the research, the market is anticipated to Attain a price of ~US$XX by the close of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Europe Poised to Witness Notable Growth
- Europe is expected to be a rapidly growing region of the market during the forecast period owing to the rise in adoption of safe technologies in the region. Presence of higher number of luxury vehicle manufacturers in the region is also likely to boost the automotive active pedestrian detection system market in Europe. Initially, the technology is anticipated to be integrated in premium class vehicles, which are produced in higher numbers in Europe.
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market – Competitive Landscape
- Large numbers of automotive technology manufacturers are developing the active pedestrian detection system technology in collaboration with vehicle manufacturers. Large numbers of players are involved in the value chain for the production of automotive active pedestrian detection system. Major players in the market are:
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Valeo S.A.
- Continental AG
- Magna International Inc.
- Aptiv
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market – Research Scope
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market, by Technology
- LiDAR
- Radar
- Camera
- Sensors
- Others
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market, by Propulsion
- Electric Engine
- Internal Combustion Engine
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market, by Application
- Autonomous Vehicle
- Manual Vehicle
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive Active Pedestrian Detection System Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
