Area Rug Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2019 – 2025

Area Rug market defines the data and throws light on the supply-side and demand-side styles to provide a clear picture of the industry scenario across geographies.

According to the research, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Players Operating in the Area Rug Market

The area rug market is highly competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global area rug market are listed below:

Mohawk Industries

Kalaty Rug Corporation

Momeni Rugs and Carpet

Masland Carpets and Rugs

Kermans Flooring

Safavieh LLC

Loloi Rugs

Jaipur Living Inc.

Nourison Industries

Oriental Weavers Carpet Company

Global Area Rug Market: Research Scope

Global Area Rug Market, by Weave Type

Hand-knotted

Machine-made rugs

Hand Tufted

Flat Weave

Global Area Rug Market, by Material

Jute

Viscose

Cotton

Polypropylene

Nylon

Others

Global Area Rug Market, by Price Level

Luxury

Mid-range

Budget/Economic

Global Area Rug Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Global Area Rug Market, by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline Specialty Stores Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Others



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

