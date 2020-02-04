Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2022

The Business Research Company’s Antidiarrhoeals Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global antidiarrhoeals market was valued at about $0.24 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $0.27 billion at a CAGR of 2.7% through 2022. Rise in the number of diarrhea cases significantly contributes to the growth of antidiarrheal drugs market.

The antidiarrheal drugs market consists of sale of antidiarrheal drugs and related services. Diarrhea is a disease affecting digestive parts of the body such as stomach, large intestine and rectum, esophagus, liver, gallbladder and pancreas and causes loose, watery bowel movements. Loperamide and bismuth subsalicylate are some examples of antidiarrheal drugs.

Increase in the use of biologics medicines poses to be a restraint to the antidiarrheal market. Biologics are medicines derived from living organisms like human beings, animals or other microorganisms using biotechnology and are composed of proteins, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of each of these substances. Due to their ability to target inaccessible parts using small-molecule therapies, biologics are being preferred over the traditional chemical drugs.

Major companies in the antidiarrheal drug market are merging with other companies in the market to increase their reach and market share. Companies merge with or acquire other companies to expand their market share, diversify their product portfolio, or acquire new technologies.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the antidiarrheal drugs market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the antidiarrheal drugs market are GlaxoSmithKline, Actelion, Perrigo, Lupin and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.

