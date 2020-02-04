Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Anemia And Other Blood Disorder Drugs Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global anemia and other blood disorder drugs market was valued at about $19.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $29.37 billion at a CAGR of 10.5% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the anemia and other blood disorder drugs market in 2018. The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The anemia and other blood disorder drugs market consists of sales of anemia and other blood disorder drugs and related services. Anemia and other blood disorder drugs that are used to stimulate red blood cell production or hemoglobin in the human body that includes Erythropoietin (Epoetin alpha), Ferrous Sulfate, Iron Dextran, Deferoxamine, Immunosuppressant, Bone marrow stimulants, Corticosteroids, Aminoxin, Hespan, Hextend and Pyridoxine. The market also comprises of sales of drugs that are responsible for curing other blood disorders, including inherited orphan blood disorder.

Request a Sample Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2465&type=smp

Major players in the market are Amgen Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Akebia therapeutics, Bayer AG and Pfizer, Inc.

The increasing prevalence of anemia among the global population acts as a strong driving factor for the market. Unhealthy lifestyles, changing dietary habits and increased stress levels increased the cases of anemia worldwide. For instance, in the year 2017, anemia was found to be most frequent disease in elderly population (> 65 years of age), reaching a prevalence rate of around 17%. In 2014, the World Bank reported that anemia is the 8th leading cause of disease among the women and young population. Growth in prevalence rate of anemia drives the market.

There has been an increase in the use of biologics for treating anemia and other blood disorders. Biologics are composed of protein, sugar, nucleic acids or a combination of these substances or might be derived from living organisms like humans, animals or microorganisms or that may contain components of living organisms. The growth in use of biologics over the drugs restricts the market resulting in decline of amount of drugs being used for the treatment of anemia & other blood disorders.

Purchase Report At: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/purchaseoptions.aspx?id=2465

About Us:

The Business Research Company is a Business Intelligence Company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has offices in the UK, the US and India and a network of trained researchers in 15 countries globally.

Contact Information:

The Business Research Company

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Check Our Blog For More Information At: http://blog.tbrc.info/

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald