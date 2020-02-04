An In-Depth Industry Study of the Global Stem Cell Umbilical Cord Blood (UCB) Market

The study observed that the global umbilical cord blood stem cell market is forecasted to reach market value over $11.5 billion in 2014 from $ 6.5billion in 2012.Developments and approvals for novel cord blood stem cells therapies is expected to drive the market growth. The market is expected to reach revenue of $56.4 billion by 2020, growing at CAGR of 33.4%during 2013 to 2020.The storage service market was valued at $7.4billion in 2013.

“Cord blood stem cell application is increasing at faster rate than other stem cell techniques because of its efficient and cost effective treatment process. Cord blood is assisting thehealthcare industry to discover novel therapies on chronic diseases. UCB stem cell market is evidencing significant growth due to increasing public awareness and government support.”state Allied Market Research analyst Debbie Shields and Roshan Deshmukh.

Increase in prevalence rate of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, blood disease, immune disease, metabolic disease etc. has increased the need of cost effective and efficient way of treatment. However, cord blood stem cells have the potential to treat these chronic diseases effectively. These stem cells have special property of higher cell count in lower blood volume. Collection of these stem cells is much easier than other stem cells and could be stored in specialized preservation facilities called as Cord Blood Stem Cell Banks.

Cord blood stem cells market is in its emerging phase. Significant applications of stem cells in the treatment of various disorders will be commercialized very soon as most of them are in the last phase of clinical trials. Patents for collection techniques and therapeutics methods are approved by respective government of developed countries however patents for UCB stem cells are comparatively less in developing economies.

