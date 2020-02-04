Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2020 – 2028

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

‘Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of AKI in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of AKI from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017–2028

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

AKI is characterized by a rapid fall in glomerular filtration rate, clinically manifest as an abrupt and sustained rise in urea and creatinine. Life threatening consequences include volume overload, hyperkalaemia, and metabolic acidosis. As per the American Kidney Foundation organization, AKI was formerly called Acute Renal Failure. The disease leads to abrupt loss of kidney function, leading to the retention of waste products, electrolyte disturbances, and volume status changes. Acute Kidney Injury is classified into three different phases including prerenal, postrenal and intrinsic renal. Pre-renal ARI is characterized by inadequate blood circulation to the kidneys, which leaves them to clean the body properly. Post-renal is characterized by acute obstruction to urinary flow which increases intratubular pressure and decreases GFR. Intrinsic AKI is the third type, which shows direct damage to kidneys by inflammation, toxins, drugs, and infections. The risk factors associated with AKI include age, exposure to nephrotoxins, family history, race and ethnicity, gender and others.

The DelveInsight Acute Kidney Injury market report gives the thorough understanding of the AKI by including details such as disease introduction, signs and symptoms, types of AKI, risk factors, causes, pathophysiology, stages of classification, biomarkers and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for AKI in the US, Europe, and Japan.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Epidemiology

AKI, which is also known as Acute Renal Failure is characterized by azotemia that progresses over several hours or days, with or without oliguria. It is commonly defined as an abrupt decline in renal function, clinically manifesting as a reversible acute increase in nitrogen waste products measured by blood urea nitrogen (BUN) and serum creatinine levels over the course of hours to weeks. The disease leads to abrupt loss of kidney function, leading to the retention of waste products, electrolyte disturbances, and volume status changes.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Acute Kidney Injury in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017–2028 for the following aspects:

Incident Cases of Acute Renal Failure in the United States

Discharge Diagnosed Cases of Acute Renal Failure in the United States

Stage-Wise Discharged Diagnosed Cases of Acute Renal Failure in the United States

Risk Factor Associated Acute Renal Failure Cases in the United States

Renal Transplantation Associated Delayed Graft Function Cases in the United States

Risk factors associated with AKI has been observed from the study conducted by Orfeas Liangos et al. entitled, “Epidemiology and Outcomes of Acute Renal Failure in Hospitalized Patients: A National Survey”. In the study, various risk factors are associated with ARF includes, Coronary artery disease, Congestive heart failure, Chronic kidney disease, Chronic lung disease, Cancer, Diabetes, Hypertension and HIV infection. The study also summarized that discharge diagnosis of ARF was also more commonly assigned to individuals with a coexisting diagnosis of congestive heart failure, chronic lung disease, chronic kidney disease, cancer, and HIV infection but less commonly to individuals with a coexisting diagnosis of coronary artery disease, diabetes, and hypertension.

Stage specific incident cases of acute kidney injury has been estimated on the basis of study conducted by Ostermann et al. entitled, “Challenges of defining acute kidney injury”. This study compares the performance of the different ARF definitions. In this study, patients were segregated on the basis of stages in RIFLE and AKIN classification. The RIFLE criteria and the AKIN classification led to similar total incidences of ARF but different incidences and outcomes of the individual ARF stages. Although, the AKIN classification demonstrated a stepwise increase in risk of mortality.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Drug Chapters

This segment of the Acute Kidney Injury report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

To meet the increasing demand for the treatment Acute Kidney Injury, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Acute Kidney Injury & awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of Acute Kidney Injury market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players such as Exponential Biotherapies, Alloksys, Atox Bio, Pharming Technologies, Angion Biomedica, Quark Pharmaceutical, Astellas Pharma, AM Pharma, Orion Pharma and MediBeacon will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019–2028).

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Market Outlook

AKI is a condition characterized by minor or complete loss of kidney function due to a sudden injury to kidneys. AKI is different from chronic kidney disease, wherein the kidney function is lost over a period of time. Robust pipeline with a novel mechanism of action and increasing incidence are major market drivers of Acute Kidney Injury market. Additionally, the Acute Kidney Injury pipeline is also expected to change the current dynamics of market which presently comprises of Biologics and molecules with new mechanisms of action. Currently, there are no targeted pharmacotherapies approved for the treatment of AKI. At present, the therapeutic market size of Acute Kidney Injury in the United States is mainly accounted by use of Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) and off-label drugs, which include various classes such as ACE inhibitors, Angiotensin II-Receptor Blockers (ARBs), Diuretics and Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs).

This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the market of Acute Kidney Injury in 7MM is expected to change from 2019–2028.

Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017–2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.

This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Expected launch of therapies for Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) such as ANG-3777 (BB3; Angion Biomedica), QPI1002 (Quark Pharmaceutical), ASP1128 (Astellas Pharma), MB-102 (MediBeacon), Ruconest (Conestat alfa; Pharming Technologies), recAP (AM Pharma), bRESCAP (Alloksys), Reltecimod (Atox Bio), EA-230 (Exponential Biotherapies), Simdax (Levosimendan; Orion Pharma) and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019–2028] will also create a positive impact on the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market.

