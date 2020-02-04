A new study offers detailed examination of Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market 2018 – 2028

Global Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages as well as some small players.

Notable Developments

Recent developments taking place in Bahrain alcoholic beverages market are opening various new opportunities for the stakeholders actively participating in this market. Players operating in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market are actively participating and are indulged in increasing the sales of their products after the economic recovery in this region. Currently, in the Middle East and North Africa region a significant growth is seen for alcohol, as they region is recovering from property slump. Companies like Diageo PLC brand Johnnie Walker demand has increased in the region and selling has increased off the shelves. Additionally, Smirnoff vodka and Johnnie Walker whisky posted a 16 percent rise in regional net sales previous year, and this growth is expected to increase in the coming years. As the entire region is growing, Bahrain alcoholic beverages market is also expected to rise in the coming years.

Some of the leading players in the global bahrain alcoholic beverages market are:

Diageo PLC (Diageo)

BAVARIA N.V.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev)

Brown-Forman

Glen Moray

Carlsberg Group (Carlsberg)

Heineken N.V.

Chivas Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Global Brands Ltd.

United Dutch Breweries B.V.

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market: Drivers

Easy availability of well-known branded beverages providing alcohol at low to premium range along with quick accessibility to alcohol stores have boosted growth in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market.

Changing customer taste and preference towards local craft styles having high quality ingredients and different variety of flavors from popular global beer brand has also boosted growth in this market.

Faster and easy license procedure along with improved infrastructure are projected to increase strengthen internet retailing distribution channel, thus, eventually augmenting growth in the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market

Bahrain Alcoholic Beverages Market: Regional Outlook

In this island, large number of tourist visitors are growing due to which the alcohol consumption is also increasing significantly. Moreover, relaxed rules and regulations related to drinking and socializing have attracted large number of people in the region. Thus, with increased population having inclination towards alcohols is creating favorable conditions for the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market. Various international companies willing to sell alcohol in neighboring countries of Bahrain have established their base in Bahrain due to favorable regulations. Operating cost is also cheaper in the region, which has attracted several international companies. Attributing to all these factors, the Bahrain alcoholic beverages market is expected to witness high growth in the coming years.

The global Bahrain alcoholic beverages market has been segmented as below:

Type

Beer

Distilled Spirits

Wine

Others

Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

On Premises

Liquor Stores

Internet Retailing

Supermarket

