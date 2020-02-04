2-Methylpropene Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics and Forecast 2019-2027
The global 2-Methylpropene market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this 2-Methylpropene market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the 2-Methylpropene market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the 2-Methylpropene market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the 2-Methylpropene market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
Companies Mentioned in the Report
Major players operating in the 2-methylpropene market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasel Industries NV, TPC Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others. The global 2-methylpropene market has been segmented as follows:
2-Methylpropene Market: By Product
- Butyl Rubber
- Polyisobutylene
- MMA Monomer
- Isooctane
- MTBE
- Others(Plastics, ETBE)
2-Methylpropene Market: By Application
- Rubber Manufacturing
- Pharmaceuticals
- Fuel & Lubricants
- Adhesives & Sealants
- Antioxidants
- Agrochemicals
- Others(Plastic Explosives, Neopentaoic Acid, and Methallyl Chloride)
2-Methylpropene Market: By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- The U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- India
- China
- South Korea
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Each market player encompassed in the 2-Methylpropene market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the 2-Methylpropene market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald