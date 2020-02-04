Why it is not simple to buy an electric car in the United States?
There is a lot that is to blame for: relatively low petrol, revocation of Tesla and GM state EV tax breaks, the shortage of electric cars and SUVs available, higher ongoing costs than conventional vehicles. However, the automotive industry itself was partly responsible for the declining market of last year.
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald
