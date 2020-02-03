Vitamin E Market To Grow in the Coming Years, New Research explores Factors Responsible2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Vitamin E economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

The analysis examines providers, vendors, manufacturers, and market participants at the value string of the Vitamin E industry, as well as the political and economic scenarios of regions.

Rising fortunes of people around the world coupled with increased health consciousness has majorly boosted the demand for vitamin E supplements, which has several health benefits. Besides, consumers’ dislike for toxic chemical additives in personal care products and food and beverages has also helped to augment demand. Another important growth driver is the solid distribution network and energy drinks, tablets, and, capsules touting vitamin E as an ingredient. Additionally, the burgeoning geriatric population worldwide is another factor leading to the swift uptake of vitamin E, which helps to stay fit by slowing the naturally aging process and controlling blood pressure levels and cardiovascular diseases.

Going forward, the animal feed additives market is predicted to boost demand for vitamin E substantially due to the increase in livestock production for meat. Vitamin E is an important micronutrient used in the livestock feed industry for they help to enhance health, immunity, and reproduction in them.

A noticeable trend in the global market for vitamin E is the growing sales through online channels. Raw material shortage, however, is creating gap between demand and supply in the market thereby pushing up the price of vitamin E.

Global Vitamin E Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographic standpoint, Europe and North America are key markets for vitamin E. In North America, the U.S. is an important contributor on account of the increasing elderly population, increasing means and awareness of people to spend on dietary supplements, and robust distribution channels. The Europe market is mainly powered by the solid demand from the animal feed sector in Russia and Germany.

Asia Pacific is another fast growing market on account of massive meat production. China vitamin E animal nutrition market holds a sway in the region. Besides, India is another major contributor to the market in Asia Pacific on account of the significant meat production. Japan, due to a vast pool of elderly population keen on vitamin E supplements to help them stay healthy, has also augmented demand in Asia Pacific.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the prominent companies competing in the global market for vitamin E, profiled in the TMR Research report are American River Nutrition, ADM, Cargill, BASF, and COFCO Tech Bioengineering. The report studies their product offerings, market share, and prospects. It also leverages market-leading analytical tools to uncover the opportunities and threats awaiting them.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald