Surging Investments Towards Innovation to Spur the Growth of the Testing, Inspection and Certification Market 2017 -2025

Assessment of the Global Testing, Inspection and Certification Market

Based on technology, the market has been segmented into tube flow meter and dual tube flow meter. The market segments have been analyzed based on efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and increase in preferences for gas blending during prolonged anesthesia delivery. The market size (Value and Volume) and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on system type, the market has been segmented into electronic and manual. The market segments have been extensively analyzed based on the rise in demand for surgical procedure and adoption of newly launched advanced products. The market size and forecast in terms of (value and volume) for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. On the basis of end user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others. This segmentation has been done on the basis of usage of particular anesthesia gas blander in various healthcare organization for chronic condition and surgeries.

Global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global anesthesia gas blender market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast (value and volume) for each of these regions have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also profiles major players in the global anesthesia gas blender market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments. Major players profiled in this report are medin Medical Innovations GmbH, HEYER Medical AG, Farstar (Wuxi) Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., EKU Electronics GmbH, Armstrong Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Dameca A/S, Heyer Aerotech GmbH, flow-meter S.p.A.and Smith Medical

The global anesthesia gas blender market is segmented as given below:

Global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market, by Technology (Value and Volume)

Tube Flow Meter

Dual Tube Flow Meter

Global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market, by System Type (Value and Volume)

Electronic

Manual

Global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market, by End-user (Value and Volume)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Global Anesthesia Gas Blender Market, by Geography (Value and volume)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



