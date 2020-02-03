Stain Resistant Coatings Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2018 – 2028

According to a report published by TMR market, the Stain Resistant Coatings economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

growth drivers and major restraints. It also studies the effect of Porter’s five forces on the global stain resistant coatings market.

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Key Market Segments

In terms of technology, solvent-based stain resistant coatings and water-based stain resistant coatings have gained significant prominence in the global market. Of these, the solvent-based coatings segment is expected to witness higher demand and thus hold greater share in the market based on value. Besides this, the processing of these coatings involve low cost, which is also expected to accelerate their demand over the forecast period. However, during this time, the growth rate exhibited by the water-based stain resistant coatings is projected to higher due to the legislation of stringent emission control policies aimed at curbing VOC emissions from paints.

In terms of application, the market is expected to witness considerably high demand from cookware and bakeware, architectural coatings, textile softeners and repellants, transportation, and electronics industries among others. Of these, transportation will be among the most lucrative market segments, and is also likely to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. The application of stain resistant coatings is forecast to spike in the transportation industry due to its high performance and excellent properties, which make it suitable for use during automotive manufacturing.

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are some of the regions exhibiting lucrative opportunities for the global stain resistant coatings market. Of these, the opportunities witnessed by the market players in Asia Pacific are expected to be most attractive. The region boasts a fast expanding architecture industry, which is likely to aid the expansion of the stain resistant coatings market in Asia Pacific.

While developed regions such as Europe and North America will continue being significant markets, the demand for stain resistant coatings will remain comparatively lower due to economic slowdown witnessed therein. In the forecast period, the market is likely to witness the highest opportunities in the Middle East and Africa supplemented by the increasing construction activities in both residential and commercial sectors of the region.

Global Stain Resistant Coatings Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the companies exhibiting strong presence in the global stain resistant coatings market are Akzo Nobel N.V., The Dow Chemical Company, E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, The 3M Company, and PPG Industries, Inc. Strategies that these companies adopt have a profound impact on the overall stain resistant coatings market. The report therefore includes detailed profiles of some of the leading companies operating in the market, covering their business and marketing strategies, financial reports, recent mergers and acquisitions, and product portfolio.

The strengths and weaknesses of the companies profiled are studied as well using SWOT analysis. This also provides information about threats and opportunities that the companies could face over the course of the forecast period.

