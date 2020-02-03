Serving numerous end-users, Healthcare IT market anticipated to continue to rise between 2017 – 2025

The study on the Healthcare IT market TMR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Healthcare IT market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Healthcare IT market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Segmentation

The key regions studied in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. The domicile of a large number of IT giants along with the high adoption of smart technologies across healthcare infrastructure is making North America a prominent destination for key players in the global market. Strict legislative and accreditation requirements regarding healthcare coupled with stringent regulatory requirements regarding patient safety are propelling the growth of the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a tremendous CAGR during the review period. The growth of the region can be attributed to the rising consumer spending on healthcare, expanding medical tourism sector, and increasing government initiatives to create eHealth platforms. The growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions and increasing number of private hospitals in rural areas in countries such as India, China, and Taiwan are contributing to the growth of the region. Healthcare setups in the region are vigorously moving towards digitization to streamline workflow systems and ensure patient safety and care.

Global Healthcare IT Market: Competitive Landscape

With the immense growth prospects of the global healthcare IT market, a large number of new players are anticipated to venture into this market. Their participation and the presence of many established players is rendering the market highly competitive. Key players in the market are investing sizeable amounts in research and development of innovative products and services to consolidate their presence in the market. Several players are also focusing towards customization to cater to the specific needs of customers.

Some of the prominent global participants in the healthcare IT market are Athenahealth Inc., Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Philips, Siemens Healthcare, NextGen Healthcare Information System LLC, Allscripts, Cerner Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Carestream Health Inc., and Medical Information Technology Inc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald