Semiconductor Production Equipment Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2027

competitive landscape of the semiconductor production equipment market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive semiconductor production equipment market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the semiconductor production equipment market’s growth. Besides, competition matrix and market share analysis has been included under the competitive landscape to understand the top players’ contribution in the semiconductor production equipment market. Each company is studied on the basis of basic information, financial highlights of past three years, revenue highlights of regional contribution and segment contribution, product portfolio, along with the R&D investment of the past three years. Additionally, company strategy and recent developments if any are also incorporated under each company profile section.

The global semiconductor production equipment market report has profiled top players having global presence such as Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Lam Research Corporation, KLA-Tencor Corporation, Advantest Corporation, Teradyne Inc., Canon Inc., Nikon Corporation, Hitachi, Ltd., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Tokyo Electron Limited, and Hitachi, Ltd.

The semiconductor production equipment market is segmented as below.

By Equipment Type

Wafer Processing/ Manufacturing Equipment Surface Conditioning Equipment Resist Processing Equipment Thermal Processing Equipment Etch Equipment Others

Assembly and Packaging Equipment

Test Equipment

Others

By Dimension

2D

3D

By Application

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/ Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturer

Testing Home

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Taiwan Korea (North & South) Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



