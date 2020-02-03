You are here
Uncategorized 

Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

Bob Melanian

The Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) in Singapore was enforced on Tuesday, in the sense of global anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism finance laws–potentially affecting all Singapore-based crypto companies and exchanges.

As a consequence, Singapore crypto firms must first register and request for a permit to work in the jurisdiction.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

Read more at Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

Related posts