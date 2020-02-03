Revised AML regulations for the crypto companies showed in Singapore

The Payment Services Act 2019 (PSA) in Singapore was enforced on Tuesday, in the sense of global anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorism finance laws–potentially affecting all Singapore-based crypto companies and exchanges.

As a consequence, Singapore crypto firms must first register and request for a permit to work in the jurisdiction.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald

