Revenue from the Sales of Disodium EDTA Market to Witness Relatively Significant Growth During 2018 – 2026

Disodium EDTA: Market Outlook

Disodium EDTA (Ethylenediamine Tetraacetic Acid) is a sodium salt of EDTA that is used in a variety of products to act as a chelating agent, a stabilizer, preservative or as a sequestering agent. The disodium EDTA due to its various functions is an important part in the cosmetics, food, pharmaceuticals and in fertilizers industry. Disodium EDTA has been approved by the various authorizing body to be used in certain quantities in food products, especially for food processing. It is mainly used for the preservation of the food product from getting rancid and also for color and flavor retention.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/26641

Disodium EDTA: An Indispensable Component in Cosmetic Products

Disodium EDTA is widely used in cosmetics and personal care products. It is mainly used for the preservation of the products by helping prevent deterioration, rancidity, and to protect fragrance compounds. Also, the addition of disodium EDTA has proved to enhance the products’ cleaning use by enabling it to foam. It also acts as a chelating agent by not letting the metal ions to accumulate on the skin, scalp or hair. Thus it is used in soaps, moisturizers, shampoos and also in contact lens solution. The extent of using disodium EDTA in the cosmetic products is increasing as more and more research is carried out for its applications.

Disodium EDTA: Segmentation

The global disodium EDTA market is segmented on the basis of end use, function and distribution channel.

On the basis of end use, the global disodium EDTA market is segmented into –

Food and beverages Dressings, Sauces and Salads Canned Food Seafood Bakery and Cereals Ready-to-eat Food Soft drinks

Pharmaceuticals

Textile

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Retail

On the basis of function, the global disodium EDTA market is segmented into –

Chelating agent

Sequestering

Preservation

Color Retention

Flavor Retention

On the basis of distribution channel, the global disodium EDTA market is segmented into –

Direct/B2B

Indirect/B2C Specialty Stores e-Retail



Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/26641

Disodium EDTA: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global disodium EDTA market include –

AzkoNobel N.V.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Finoric LLC

The Dow Chemical Company

Zhonglan Industry Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

ChemSol LLC

LabChem Inc.

Rajvi Enterprise

Shivam Agro Industries

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald