Rehabilitation Equipment Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2017 – 2025

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Rehabilitation Equipment . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Rehabilitation Equipment market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

competitive landscape of the global rehabilitation equipment market. For example, in April 2017, KINESIQ, the premier developer of balance and motor capacity improvement exercise equipment meant for rehabilitation purposes, provided its KINE-SIM device to a French rehabilitation center treating 3,500 patients.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global market for rehabilitation equipment can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are likely to register strong growth over the forecast period, thanks to greater patient awareness, growing incidence of substance abuse, and large disposable incomes of the people in this region. Europe is being propelled by the rising governmental focus on safe handling of patients. This region is also home to a large number of market players.

Asia Pacific also possesses vast growth potential. This region might represent a considerable portion of the global market, driven by expanding healthcare expenditures, rising government initiatives, and a wide patient pool.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for rehabilitation equipment are Medline Industries, Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company, Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, GF Health Products, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Roma Medical, and Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd

