Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market – Key Players, Applications, Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2017 – 2025
Market Potential
Genetically engineered to model a predominantly, an inherited, and a rare neurological human disease called ataxia telangiectasia (AT), the ExeGen ATM MiniSwine has been cleared for commercial use by the FDA. In regard to the model, the FDA has exercised enforcement discretion. This powerful investigational platform by Exemplar could be offered to drug developers, researchers, and scientists looking to develop innovative therapeutics and define disease mechanisms to address AT’s pathologies. It is expected to enable improved predictive efficacy and superior translational research.
Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market: Regional Outlook
North America is envisaged to rake in a handsome demand for rare neurological disease treatment because such diseases are considered to be a serious health concern. However, some researchers say there are only a few people affected by rare neurological conditions. The demand for rare neurological disease treatment could be high due to lack of sufficient options and complications of the disease. Moreover, healthcare and government institutions in the region are collaborating to develop a strong research network for the purpose of allowing advancement in rare disease treatment, enrollment in studies and trials, and data sharing.
Global Rare Neurological Disease Treatment Market: Competition
Players operating in the international rare neurological disease treatment market are profiled based on their share, recent developments, finance, business strategies, and company portfolio. Some of the popular names of the industry are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Medtronic Plc, and Johnson & Johnson.
