Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Electric Tables Market 2018 – 2026

Scope of the Report

In terms of solutions, the report segments the market into toy type, interfacing device, technology, distribution channel, age group and geography. The toy type segment has been classified into app- enabled mechanical toys, voice/image recognition toys, screen less toys, toys-to-life, puzzles, and building games, and health tracking toys/ wearable. The interfacing device segment is categorized into smartphone-connected toys, tablet-connected toys, console-connected toys, and app-connected drones. Based on technology, the market is divided into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and RFID/ NFC. In terms of distribution channel, the market has been bifurcated into online market, specialty stores, and toy shops. The age group segment is divided into 2-5 years, 6-8 years, 8-12 years, teenagers, and adults. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global smart toys market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and key developments initiated by them in the global smart toys market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the global smart toys market expansion.

This report provides all the essential information required to understand the key developments in the global smart toys market and expansion trends of each segment and region. It also includes strategies, financial information, and SWOT analysis under the company profiles section. Additionally, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market. Moreover, Porter’s Five Forces analysis provides analysis of bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition in the global smart toys market. This study provides a comprehensive ecosystem analysis of the global smart toys market, explaining the various participants including technology partners, raw material providers, and distribution channels of the value chain operating in the market.

Global Smart Toys Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. Secondary research sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usuallyreferred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the global smart toys market, across regions. Primary interviews are conducted on an ongoing basiswith industry expertsand participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Smart Toys Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global smart toys market. Key players profiled in the report include Hasbro Inc., Sony Corporation, Jakks Pacific Inc., Mattel Inc., The Lego Group, Playmobil, Kid II Inc., KNex Industries Inc., Konami Corporation, and Leapfrog Entertainment.

The global smart toys market is segmented as below:

Global Smart Toys Market, by Toy Type

App- Enabled Mechanical Toys

Voice/Image Recognition Toys

Screenless Toys

Toys-To-Life

Puzzles and Building Games

Health Tracking Toys/ Wearable

Global Smart Toys Market, by Interfacing Device

Smartphone-Connected Toys

Tablet-Connected Toys

Console-Connected Toys

App-Connected Drones

Global Smart Toys Market, byTechnology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

RFID/ NFC

Global Smart Toys Market, by Distribution Channel

Online Market

Specialty Stores

Toy Shops

Cloud Based

On Premise

Global Smart Toys Market, by Age Group

2-5 years

6-8 years

8-12 years

Teenagers

Adults

Global Smart Toys Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



