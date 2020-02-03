PTFE Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2028
The global PTFE market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this PTFE market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the PTFE market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the PTFE market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the PTFE market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Chemours
Dongyue
Daikin
Gujarat Fluorochemicals
3M
Asahi Glass
Halopolymer
Shanghai 3f New Materials
Solvay
Zhejiang Juhua
Shamrock Technologies
Jiangsu Meilan Chemical
Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals
Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry
Micro Powders
Hubei Everflon Polymer
Quadrant
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Granular
Fine Powder
Dispersion
Micronized
Segment by Application
Chemical & Industrial Processing
Electronics & Electrical
Automotive & Aerospace
Consumer Goods
Building & Construction
Others
Each market player encompassed in the PTFE market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the PTFE market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
