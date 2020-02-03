PTFE Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2019-2028

The global PTFE market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this PTFE market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the PTFE market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the PTFE market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the PTFE market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Chemours

Dongyue

Daikin

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

3M

Asahi Glass

Halopolymer

Shanghai 3f New Materials

Solvay

Zhejiang Juhua

Shamrock Technologies

Jiangsu Meilan Chemical

Dupont-Mitsui Fluorochemicals

Chenguang Research Institute of Chemical Industry

Micro Powders

Hubei Everflon Polymer

Quadrant

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Granular

Fine Powder

Dispersion

Micronized

Segment by Application

Chemical & Industrial Processing

Electronics & Electrical

Automotive & Aerospace

Consumer Goods

Building & Construction

Others

Each market player encompassed in the PTFE market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the PTFE market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

