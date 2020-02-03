Prostatic Artery Embolization Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the Prostatic Artery Embolization economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Mentice Group is delving into the modern ways of diagnosing and screening prostate diseases. The company revealed the importance of PAE procedures in prostatic artery embolization. Mentice’s PAE software offers real-time training to radiologists for better diagnosis of prostatic disorders. The global prostatic artery embolization market could invite new investments through the development of PAE-based systems and software.

Siemens’ ‘Healthineers’ department approved of the use of catheters for delivery of embolic material during prostatic artery embolization market. This factor has played a key role popularising PAE procedures across various healthcare facilities. As researchers develop a bridge between surgery and medical therapy, the market is set to foray into new dimensions of growth.

Other notable players in the global prostatic artery embolization market are:

Tampa General Hospital

UNC Health Care

Henry Ford

Spire Healthcare

Global Prostatic Artery Embolization Market: Growth Drivers

Educating and Informing Men about Serious Health Issues

Men are encouraged to consult their GP in case of the slightest doubt about prostatic health. Several promotional campaigns around prostate cancer have been launched by companies such as Pfizer and Janssen. Hence, men have become more aware about rare disorders and diseases such as prostatic artery embolization.

Advancements in Urology

Study of prostatic conditions is closely related to the domain of urology. Urologists are quick to offer their feedback on reports of screening and diagnosis tests. This factor has emerged as an important driver of demand within the global prostatic artery embolization market.

Global Prostatic Artery Embolization Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, the prostatic artery embolization market is segmented into South America, North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. PAE technology was conceptualised in Brazil before clinical acceptance across the world. This factor has aided the growth of the prostatic artery embolization market in South America, and partly that of North America.

The global prostatic artery embolization market can be segmented along the following parameters:

By Type

Type 1

Type 2

By Application

Men below 60

Men aged 60-85

Men older than 85

