Promising Opportunities in North America and Europe to Propel the Growth of the System on Chip (SoC) Market 2017 – 2025

Assessment of the International System on Chip (SoC) Market

Segmentation

The report includes usage of Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies and the revenue generated from sales of medical microbiology testing technologies in all regions and important countries in these regions. By indication, the global medical microbiology testing technologies market has been segmented into respiratory diseases, neurological diseases, infectious diseases and others. By technology, the market is segmented into Cell Culture, Microscopy and Serology. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into Diagnostic and Treatment Monitoring. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Hospital Labs, Pathology Labs, Research Institutes and others.

Market numbers have been estimated based on average consumption and weighted average pricing of medical microbiology testing technologies and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends and the epidemiology of specific diseases. Market size and forecast for each segment have been provided in the context of global and regional markets. The Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies market has been analyzed based on expected demand. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents. Regional demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies in different regions. Top down approach has been used to estimate the Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies market by regions. Market numbers for indication, technology, application, and end user segments have been derived using the top-down approach, which is cumulative of each region’s demand. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market: Competitive Landscape

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include FACTIVA, NCBI, Google Books, company websites, journals, press releases, Morningstar, Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market. Key players in the global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies market include Agilent Technologies Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Beckman Coulter Inc. (A Danaher Company), Biomerieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Roche Holding AG, among others.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Indication

Respiratory Diseases

Neurological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Others

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Technology

Cell Culture

Microscopy

Serology

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Application

Diagnostic

Treatment Monitoring

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By End User

Hospital Labs

Pathology Labs

Research Institutes

Others

Global Medical Microbiology Testing Technologies Market – By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia UAE RSA Rest of MEA



