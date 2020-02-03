Pressure Bandages Market Size Analysis 2019-2027

Pressure Bandages Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Pressure Bandages Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Pressure Bandages Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

key market players have adopted sound strategies like promotional campaigning and exhibitions. Long-term supply agreements with downstream players is the key differentiating strategy of companies operating in the global pressure bandages market.

Availability of expanded product lines along with growing adoption of products associated with advanced pressure bandages to boost the global market during the forecast period

To grab maximum market share, leading companies in the global pressure bandages market have started introducing new and expanded line of products. Since the past few years, the focus of pressure bandages manufacturers has shifted towards the introduction of advanced wound management treatment protocols. These advanced products have the ability to absorb moisture, thereby increasing the chances of healing the wound in a speedy manner.

The risk of developing vascular diseases is high among the obese population due to the pressure exerted by the weight of the body on various organs. The use of pressure bandage products is high among the obese population to protect themselves from venous disease. An increasing obese population across the globe is another factor fuelling the demand for pressure bandages.

Government spending on healthcare services has increased in the last few years. The adoption of pressure bandages has been growing among North America’s population. This factor is driving revenue growth of the pressure bandages market. Increasing incidents of chronic wounds especially in the U.S. is the result of a growing ageing population. In the year 2015, it was observed that in the U.S alone, around 72% patients were hospitalised owing to the presence of pressure ulcers. Rising cases of leg or foot ulcer and venous or pressure ulcers is further likely to propel the growth of the global market for pressure bandages.

High demand for low-frequency dressing change in acute care settings to act as a restraint in the growth of the global pressure bandages market

The usage of cotton gauze, which is a traditional wound management product has reduced of late, as compared to other synthetic products in acute care settings. Due to the possibility of contamination of the wound, caregivers prefer less frequent dressings. This particular factor is creating a negative impact on the worldwide market for pressure bandages. Also, people in certain regions are less aware about the treatment of foot ulcer, pressure ulcer and venous ulcer. People also tend to neglect the usage of bandages, which is the most important component of the treatment. A lack of awareness is likely to hamper the growth of the global pressure bandages market.

An increasing use of long stretch bandages by sportspersons is expected to fuel demand during the period of assessment

Of the different product types, short stretch bandages dominated the pressure bandages market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, with an attractiveness index of 0.6, the multi-layer compression systems segment is expected to remain the least attractive segment in the global market in revenue terms during projected period. The long stretch bandages segment is the fastest growing product type with a CAGR of 3.4% registered during the assessed period. One of the important factors boosting revenue growth of long stretch bandages is an increase in musculoskeletal injuries worldwide. Long stretch bandages provide constant pressure and constrict the veins. These bandages also prevent superficial blood clots in the treatment of phlebothrombosis and are hence popular especially among sportspersons.

