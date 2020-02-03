Precision Forestry Market Rapidly Increasing in Size Globally : Latest Report with Current Trends and Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis2017 – 2025

According to a report published by TMR market, the Precision Forestry economy is expected to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of ~US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro-economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are studied in the presented market study.

Light on the raw material throws Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers at the market’s value chain. Furthermore, the political and economic scenarios of regions and its effect on the Precision Forestry market are discussed within the accounts.

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Forest Products

The extraction and acquisition of products gathered from the forests also come under the domain of precision forestry. These products including sandalwood and hay are in great demand across the world. Hence, the global precision forestry market has been expanding at a stellar pace in recent times.

Deployment of Advanced Surveillance Technologies

The growth of the global precision forestry market largely hinges onto the deployment of improved software and hardware technologies in forest management. Hence, the use of GPS and surveillance technologies in forest management has aided market growth.

Global Precision Forestry Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global precision forestry market has been segmented into Latin America, North America, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The precision forestry market in Asia Pacific is growing due to the presence of expansive forests in the region.

The global precision forestry market is segmented on the basis of the following parameters:

Technology

CTL

Geospatial

Fire Detection

Application

Harvesting

Silviculture and Fire Management

Inventory and Logistics

Offering

Hardware

Software

Services

