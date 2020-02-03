Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) Market to Witness a Robust CAGR Growth Between 2016 – 2024

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market report: A rundown

Regional Outlook

Currently, North America dominates the airport information system market, contributing a substantial chunk of the global revenue. The regional market is expected to witness handsome growth along the forecast period. This is closely followed by the Europe market. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific will witness a surge of lucrative market avenues. The impressive growth of the regional market will be fuelled by a soaring number of air travelers and growing popularity of smartphones and mobile devices among travelers. The proliferation of smartphone-enabled solutions that are closely tied with airport information system is expected to provide a significant fillip to the growth of the regional market.

Global Airport Information System Market: Competitive Landscape

The airport information system market is fairly fragmented. The top four players are SITA, Amadeus IT Group SA, Rockwell Collins, Inc., and Siemens Postal, Parcel & Airport Logistics (SPPAL), which occupy a major share in the market. The leading players are actively focusing on research and development activities to consolidate their presence in major regions. Other key companies in this market include INFORM GmbH, Lockheed Martin Corporation, InterSystems Corporation, Resa, S.A.S., Lufthansa Systems, and VELATIA, S.L.

The global airport information system market has been segmented as follows:

Airport Information System Market, by Operation

Airside

Terminal Side

Airport Information System Market, by Airport Category

Commercial Service Airport

Cargo Service Airport

Releiver Airport

Airport Information System Market, by Solution

FIDS

Resource Management Solutions

A. System

Baggage Processing

Passenger Processing

Airport Operations

Airport Information

AODB

Others

Airport Information System Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) United Arab Emirates (the UAE) Saudi Arabia Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

