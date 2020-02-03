Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing to Hit a Market Value of US$ by 2017 – 2025
Assessment of the International Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market
Segmentation
The report categorizes the global kickboxing equipment market on the basis of buyer type, sales channel, and product type. Based on product type, the market is categorized into boxing pads, headgear, mouth guard, shin guards, hand wraps, punching bags, gloves, and ankle/knee/elbow guard. Among these, ankle/knee/elbow guard will continue to be the most attractive product, in terms of revenues. Based on sales channel, the market is categorized into third party online sales channel, direct to customer online channel, direct to customer institutional channel, modern trade channel, franchised sports outlet, and independent sports outlet. Independent sports outlet, and franchised sports outlet will continue to be the largest sales channels for kickboxing equipment. Based on buyer type, the market is categorized into promotional, institutional, and individual buyer. Individual buyer will account for the largest revenues by the end of the forecast period.
Kickboxing Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape
In this section, the report offers competitive profiling of key players in the global kickboxing equipment market. Key business strategies adopted by these players, recent developments in the market, SWOT analysis, financials, and market positions of players have been included in TMR’s report. The global market for kickboxing equipment is highly fragmented, with presence of few well-established vendors. Key players profiled in this report include Fairtex, Twins Special Co. Ltd., Combat Sports Inc., King Professional, Title Boxing, LLC, Ringside, Inc., Ringside, Inc., Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Century LLC, and Adidas AG.
Market Segmentation:
Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Product Type
- Gloves
- Ankle/knee/elbow guard
- Punching bags
- Hand wraps
- Shin guard
- Mouth guard
- Head gear
- Boxing pads
- Others
Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Sales Channel
- Independent sports outlet
- Franchised sports outlet
- Modern trade channel
- Direct to customer institutional channel
- Direct to customer online channel
- Third party online channel
Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Buyer Type
- Individual
- Institutional
- Promotional
Global Kickboxing Equipment Market, By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Japan
- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Australia
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
