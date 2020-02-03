Packaging Additives Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Packaging Additives Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Packaging Additives Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Packaging Additives Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

Detailed profiles of companies of global packaging additives market are also included in the report to evaluate their strategies, key product offerings, and recent developments. The key manufacturers and suppliers operating in packaging additives market include AkzoNobel N.V., ALTANA Group, Arkema, BASF SE, ColorMatrix Group, Flint Group, Henkel, Huber Group, Lubrizol Corporation, PPG Industries Inc, Sun Chemical Corporation, Valspar Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, and Evonik.

Key Segments

By substrate, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Plastics

Metals

Paper & Paperboards

Others (Glass)

By product, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Antimicrobial Agents

Antifog Agents

Antistatic Agents

Clarifying Agents

Oxygen Scavengers

UV Stabilizers

By packaging, the global packaging additives market is segmented into:

Flexible Packaging

Rigid Packaging

Key Regions

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA

Japan

