Out of band Authentication Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2018 – 2028

Indepth Study of this Out of band Authentication Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Out of band Authentication .

As per the research, the Out of band Authentication market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Key Trends

Majorly fuelling the out of band authentication market is rising need to employ sophisticated authentication technologies to prevent data theft and identity theft. The ever-expanding use of smartphones for digital payments carries risk of loss of critical credentials. Vulnerability of unsecure payment gateways can leak user information to third-parties involved in hacking. In such scenarios, employing out of band authentication technologies adds another layer for data security using online banking.

With such enhanced security features, financial institutions and other organizations that have high security requirements often use out-of-band authentication. Online payment gateways and bank transactions that involve critical information are often paired with out of band authentication technology to safeguard information. This boosts the out of band authentication market.

On the downside, out of band authentication has vulnerabilities too. Out of band authentication is usually carried out via SMS messages on user’s mobile phone, which carries risk of being intercepted or redirected.

For such reasons, the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology is updating guidelines for digital online authentication. Once these guidelines are implemented it will offer the next level of security to safeguard online data and online identity. This is likely to have a negative impact on the out of band authentication market.

Global Out of Band Authentication Market: Regional Outlook

The global out of band authentication market could be studied across North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among them, North America is likely to contribute the leading revenue to the overall out of band authentication market. Excessive use of sophisticated authentication to prevent fraud, especially by financial institutions makes North America a key one.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is poised to display healthy growth in the out of band authentication market over the forecast period. Due to increasing BYOD practices among both SMEs and large organizations, need to prevent identity theft is leading to the adoption of sophisticated authentication technologies.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald