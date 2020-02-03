Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market Trends, Opportunities, Segmentation And Market Size Report By TBRC

The Business Research Company’s Orthopedic Braces And Support Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market was valued at about $2.2 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.51 billion at a CAGR of 3.3% through 2022. The North American region accounts for about 50% of the global orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market. During the forecast period to 2022, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market.

The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market consists of sales of orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment and related services. Orthopedic braces and support systems are primarily used in injury prevention, injury rehabilitation, post-operative care and osteoarthritic care. These are also used to protect, support and strengthen the joints and muscles and are used by atheltes to prevent themselves from injuries. The orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market is segmented into lower extremity braces, upper extremity braces and back and hip braces.

Major players in the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market are DJO Global, Bauerfeind AG, Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH, Breg, Inc. and Ossur Hf.

Rise in geriatric population is driving the orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment market. Elderly people are more prone to injuries as their bones and connective tissues weaken with age. For example, in the US, 70% of the population aged between 50-70 years suffers from osteoarthritis, and this percentage is likely to increase further in the forecast period. This is one of the major contributing factor for the growth of this market.

Due to increase in the demand for orthopedic braces and support devices and equipment, various companies are adapting themselves to use innovative technologies such as bionic energy savers to solve problems related to injuries in knee, arms or any other movable part of the body. For example, Spring Loaded Technology uses LevitationTM bionic knee brace that enhances mobility and provides strength to legs by storing energy when a person sits or rests. These technologies are providing better quality life to people and also positively impact growth of the market.

