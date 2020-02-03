Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market to Partake Significant Development During 2016 – 2024

Assessment of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market 2016 – 2024

The latest report on the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of the key aspects of the market that are likely to shape the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

The report indicates that the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2024. The report dissects the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market into different segments including to provide a clear understanding of the various aspects of the market.

The report addresses the following queries pertaining to the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market:

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the dynamics of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market?

Why are region 1 and region 2 anticipated to witness the highest growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2024?

Why are consumers leaning away from purchasing products that are manufactured using traditional techniques?

Why are the sales of product 2 higher than that of product 1?

Is there any scope for innovation in the current Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market landscape?

Key takeaways from the Report:

Overview of the market structure in different regions

Impact of environmental and other regulatory norms on the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

Growth prospects of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics market in various regions

Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances

Business prospects of prominent players operating in the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market

market players a wide scope to discover new molecular entities. Moreover, the technology upgrades of chemically synthesized oligonucleotides have led to the development of more stable and extended half-life molecules. There are around 135 oligonucleotide therapeutics currently in different stages of drug development, which may further add to the limited three approved drugs currently available in the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, the oligonucleotide therapeutics market can be segmented as:

Infectious diseases

Oncology

Neurodegenerative disorders

Cardiovascular diseases

Kidney diseases

Others

The area of treatment with oligonucleotides is wide and offers promising results. Oligonucleotides have a distinguishing feature as compared to small molecule and protein therapeutics in that it can directly affect the protein targets. Specific RNA interference at the cellular level and targeting malfunctioning gene to suppress, manipulate or silence can all be done via oligonucleotides therapeutics.

On the basis of type, the oligonucleotide therapeutics market can be segmented as:

Antisense

Ribozymes

Aptamers

miRNA

CpG/Immunostimulatory

RNAi

The number of oligonucleotides in the clinical pipeline is small compared to other therapeutic classes, but still, the clinical movement of these molecules is increasing. From 2012 to 2015, the biggest increase in oligonucleotides clinical phase was from Phase 1 to Phase 2. By mid-2015, the number of oligonucleotides in Phase 2 almost doubled than that in Phase 1, indicating that the pipeline is maturing.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market: Region-wise Outlook

The presence of the main market leaders, market consolidation and commercialization of new molecules are all contributing towards the dominating position of North America in the oligonucleotides therapeutic market. Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. agreed to merge with Signal Genetics, Inc for an initial investment of USD 40 million. Through this merger both the companies expect to develop micro RNA-targeted oligonucleotide clinical products. New molecule application is also another strategy the market players are using to mark their presence in the oligonucleotide therapeutic market. Biogen recently received FDA approval for a new drug application for nusinersen. If approved, the antisense oligonucleotides molecule would be the first of its kind to be used for treating spinal muscular atrophy.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region as several oligonucleotide therapeutics manufacturers are looking forward to establishing manufacturing facilities in this region. Moreover, research undertaking and funding in the synthesis of oligonucleotides are expected to add on to the increasing demand. Recently, Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. announced its intention to open up a new company named Orphan Disease Treatment Institute Co., Ltd. to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy through its active ingredient ENA oligonucleotide. The company is a collaboration between Daiichi, Mitsubishi UFJ Capital Co., Ltd. and Innovation Network Corporation of Japan and looks forward to entering the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Market: Market Players

One of the major trends driving the oligonucleotides therapeutic market is the increasing licensing and collaboration activities. Moreover, the demand for advanced technologies in oligonucleotide therapeutics such as gene silencing through RNAi is gaining importance due to its high efficiency, thereby propelling the oligonucleotide therapeutics market.

Some of the key contributors to the oligonucleotide therapeutics market are PCI Biotech, SomaGenics, ContraVir, Alnylam, Regulus Therapeutics, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Gilead, Santaris, InteRNA, miRage, Biogen, Merck and Pfizer, among others.

