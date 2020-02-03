MRI Compatible Cochlear Implant Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR During2017 – 2025

As per a report Market-research, the MRI Compatible Cochlear Implant economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

Segmentation

Tentatively, the global MRI compatible cochlear implant market can be segmented on the basis of implant type, age group, and geography.

Based on implant type, the global MRI compatible cochlear implant market is segmented as:

Unilateral Implants

Bilateral Implants

Based on age group, the global MRI compatible cochlear implant market is segmented as:

Pediatric

Adult

Geriatric

MRI Compatible Cochlear Implant Market: Overview

MRI compatible cochlear implant is expected to show exponential growth over the forecast period owing to rising number of cochlear implant and increased geriatric population. In last two decades, manufactures have evolved MRI as an alternative option for cochlear implant. Additionally, technologically improved MRI compatible cochlear implant can be used in noisy environments, such as restaurants. It also provides a feature to connect the device with mobile phones, televisions and music players. By implant type, global MRI compatible cochlear implant is dominated by bilateral implant segment in terms of revenue as it is more preferred by patients and radiologists. Among all end user, global MRI compatible cochlear implant is dominated by the geriatric segment owing to the rise in their population throughout the globe.

MRI Compatible Cochlear Implant Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global MRI compatible cochlear implant market is segmented into viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to gain maximum market share in terms of revenue owing to increased healthcare expenditure and technological advancement. After North America MRI compatible cochlear implant market is followed by Western Europe and Japan due to increased adoption of global MRI compatible cochlear implant in these regions. Asia Pacific excluding Japan region is expected to grow at a faster rate than other regions due to rising geriatric population. Latin America and Middle East and Africa is expected show delayed growth due to low awareness among the patients in these region.

MRI Compatible Cochlear Implant Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global MRI compatible cochlear implant market are Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Advanced Bionics AG, Sonova Holding AG, Gaes Group, William Demant Holding A/S, Nurotron Biotechnology Company Ltd.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

