Medical Floor Mats Market- By Type, Component, Industry, Region – Market Size, Demand Forecasts, Company Profiles, Industry Trends and Updates (2017 – 2025

Tentatively, the global Medical floor mats market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, indication, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on type, the global medical floor mats market is divided into following:

Traditional Medical Floor Mats

Anti-Microbial Floor Mats

Sterile Room Matting

Sticky Floor Mats

Based on Material, the global medical floor mats market is divided into following:

Foam

Gel

Molded Foam

Poly/Pulp Blend

Polyethylene

Based on End Users, the global medical floor mats market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Emergency Rooms

Others

Medical Floor Mats Market: Overview

The global market for medical floor mats is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period.. Among four different types of medical mats, Anti-Microbial Floor Mats type is expected to lead the global medical floor mats market over the forecast period of 2018-2028. In terms of material, foam and gel form of medical mats collectively hold significant share in market. Hospital as end user is expected to contribute highest share as high demand of medical floor mats are comes from hospital operating room. Emergency room to be the most growing market.

Medical Floor Mats Market: Regional Wise Outlook

Geographically, global medical floor mats market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to be the leader in global medical floor mats market owing to high demand and increasing number of end users. The market in Asia Pacific excluding Japan is expected to grow at significant CAGR due to expansion of product offerings by key players, and increase in geographical reach in the this geography. Europe is expected to take second largest share in the global Medical floor mats market throughout the forecast period.

Medical Floor Mats Market: Key Players

Global market for medical floor mats is highly fragmented. Some of the major players identified in the global medical floor mats market are Floormat.com a Progressive Company, Let's Gel, Inc., Aramark Uniform & Career Apparel, Medline, Cardinal Health, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., and 3M. Other players operating in this market are Allen Medical Systems Inc., Ansel Sandel Medical Solutions, Aspen Surgical Products, Edgewell Personal Care etc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald