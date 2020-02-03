Market for Coconut Nectar Syrup Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2028

Market Outlook: Global Coconut Nectar Syrup Market

Health is a primary concern for consumers while selecting any food product. The growing awareness about the consequences of excess sugar used in food and beverages has resulted in the increasing preference for food and beverages that contain natural extracts. Coconut nectar is extracted from the coconut flower sap. It is created by storing, filtering, and boiling coconut flower sap which is collected from green coconut flower blossom. It has high mineral and iron content and thus helps the body to regulate the blood pressure. Coconut nectar syrup is a natural fructose sweetener, which makes it an ideal replacement to normal sugars and other sweeteners. Prevalence of diabetes is increasing, due to which, there is an increasing preference for natural sweetening products such as coconut nectar syrup. The coconut nectar syrup is widely used to add a sweet flavor to raw chocolate and offers a smoothness to homemade desserts. Coconut nectar syrup is utilized in various products over different industries in the food sector.

Increasing demand for coconut nectar syrup due to the growing awareness in health enthusiasts

The growing demand for healthy food and drinks is boosting the demand for coconut nectar syrup. The rising health awareness among individuals has resulted in the usage of natural sweeteners, which is one of the major factors propelling the coconut nectar syrup market. Coconut nectar syrup is attracting health-conscious people, being a great source of amino acids and vitamins. The increasing use of coconut nectar syrup from bakery & confectionary sectors has proven to be a contributing factor for the growth of the coconut nectar syrup market. The increased use of healthy additive in bakery & confectionary products is having a positive impact on the coconut nectar syrup market. Thus, with the growing popularity for natural sweeteners, the global coconut nectar syrup market is projected to observe growth in terms of value and volume over the coming years.

Global Coconut Nectar Syrup: Market Segmentation

In terms of nature, the global coconut nectar syrup market can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

In terms of application, the global coconut nectar syrup market can be segmented as:

Sweetening

Texturizing

Preservative

Flavoring

In terms of end-use, the global coconut nectar syrup market can be segmented as:

Bakery

Beverages

Confectionery

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Global Coconut Nectar Syrup Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global coconut nectar syrup market include –

Greenlife Coconut Products Philippines Inc.

Pure Coco

Kingisland Natural Coconut Water

Wholesome Sweeteners Inc.

Wilderness Family Naturals

Rockwell’s Whole Foods

Wuhu Deli Foods Co., Ltd.

Bali Nutra Ltd Niulife

Honest to Goodness Organic Food & Natural Food

