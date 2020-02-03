Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market : Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market report: A rundown

The Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market’s business intelligence report extensively offers a summary of vital factors including the product classification, critical explanation, and other industry-connected data.

The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. The report, in addition, provides a strong blueprint for gathering myriads of information that likely purchasers can use for assuring greater profits at reduced capitals. The data depiction on Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are seeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics manufacturers recognize the volume accrual overlook with influencing trends.

An in-depth list of key vendors in Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market include:

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market. Key players profiled in the report includeCisco Systems Inc., Octonion SA, Kaa IoT Technologies, LLC., NEC Corporation, Honeywell International, Novire Technologies, SAP SE, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Rockwell Automation, Inc., BICS SA/NV, Amazon Web Services, International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation, and PTC Inc.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) in logistics market is segmented as below:

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Software

Traffic and Fleet Management

Resource and Energy Monitoring

Safety and Security

Others (Operations Management, Data Analysis)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Hardware

RFID Tags

Beacon

Screen/Display

Others (Camera, Networking Hardware)

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Organization Size

Small-Mid-sized Organizations

Large sized Organizations

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Application

Fleet

Warehouse

Freight

Yard/ Dock

Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Rest of Europe

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The market study highlights the covered segments based on BPS, market share, profit, and other crucial factors. Our business report explains the effect of various segments to the growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. It also accords insights on key trends regarding the segments enveloped in the report. This aids market participants to address worthwhile areas of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market. The market research also offers individual examination on the segments based on absolute dollar opportunity.

The research attempts to clear many queries including the below-mentioned ones:

Who is your potential purchaser of your product or service globally? What hindrances will the players running the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market run across? What demands are the prominent vendors looking to fulfill by the stipulated timeframe 2025? What qualities do the customers seek while making a purchase of Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics ? Who are your main business contenders? How will the competitive arena look like between the foreseeable period 2018 to 2025? What are the trends influencing the performance of the Internet of Things (IoT) in Logistics market? What will be the price of the offerings and services across various regions?

