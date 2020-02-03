Increasing Demand for Soybean Meal Market to Fuel Revenue Growth Through 2018 – 2028

Global Soybean Meal Market: Market Outlook

Soybean meal is the by-product of soybean oil extraction. Soybean meal is rich source of protein used for humans and livestock diets. Soybean meal is mainly categorized into two types, protein soybean meal which has 47%-49% protein from dehulled seeds and conventional soybean meal which has 43%-44% protein with hulls. Soybean meal is used in the larger varieties of products like, animal feed, bakery products, health food, cosmetics, and in the manufacturing of antibiotics. Soybean meal is the primary source of animal feed which enhances the process of metabolism and immunity for growth of livestock. Soybean meal is a concentrated source of protein and energy, and is lower in fiber than most other oilseed meals available to the feed manufacturer. The higher protein, energy and lower fiber content of soybean meal allow nutritionists to formulate higher-energy diets that are more efficient in the conversion of feed to meat.

Global Soybean Meal Market: Demand and Dynamics

Nutrient contents in soybean meal products are basic elements to optimization diets and estimation of total quantity nutrients give to animals. Soybean meal is included in maximum diet feed products for animal and poultry. Soybean meal has the highest demand from the animal feed industry. Dairy animals like cattle, buffalo need soybean meal feed on a daily basis, Soybean meal helps to improve the milk production in dairy animals. As well soybean meal is used to feed the animals like swine, ruminants, and poultry for the weight gain to meet the growing demand for meat. Soybean meal is used for human consumption in food products like bakery products, nutritional products and it is considered as the alternative for meat products to gain protein content in the body. The diverse application and high availability of soybean meal are driving the soybean meal market and manufacturers globally.

Global Soybean Meal Market: Market Segmentation

In terms of form, the global Soybean Meal Market has been segmented as:

Powder

Oil

Granular

In terms of Nature, the Global Soybean Meal Market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

In terms of end use, the Global Soybean Meal Market has been segmented as:

Food and Beverages

Animal feed Industry

Pharmaceutical

Global Soybean Meal Market: Key Players

The key industry players operating in the Global Soybean Meal Market are-

Vaighai Agro

denofa

Agrocorp International

Mishri International

Cargill Incorporated

IDES Corporate

Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd.

Wudi Deda Agriculture Co.Limited

AJANTA SOYA LIMITED

MJI Universal Pte Ltd.

Titan Biotech.

Minnesota Soybean Processors.

Agro Ind Group

