Hydrogen Cyanide Market Reviewed in a New Study

growing demand for the chelating agents in the various metal industries is further expected to boost the growth of the global hydrogen cyanide market.

North America is the largest consumer of hydrogen cyanide owing to the increase in the demand for the nutritional additives. Europe is expected to be the second largest consumer of hydrogen cyanide. Owing to the presence of huge population and also due to the emerging economies Asia Pacific is expected to be the major consumer of hydrogen cyanide. Within Asia Pacific China is expected to be the largest consumer among many other countries in this region. Hydrogen cyanide is extremely toxic in nature and hence, most of the hydrogen cyanide is consumed at the production site. Thus, there is no trade or transport of the hydrogen cyanide.

BP Chemicals, Green Lake, DuPont, Memphis, Invista Orange, Rohm and Haas, Syngenta Crop Protection, Sterling, Invista, Degussa and Cyanco among others are some of the key participants of the global hydrogen cyanide market. The companies are mainly striving to increase their production capacities for manufacturing hydrogen cyanide in order to cater the growing demand for manufacturing various chemicals. The increase in the exports of sodium cyanide and adiponitrile is expected to be the key growth factors for hydrogen cyanide. The companies are mainly focused to develop the production facilities for the products that require hydrogen cyanide as its immediate precursor. Most of the companies are striving to achieve improved safety measures in order to avoid any accidents in the production facility. Various safety measures are constantly upgraded by the hydrogen cyanide manufacturing companies in order to prevent any accidents.

