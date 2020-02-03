High Focus on Product Innovation & Development to Assist the Growth of the Commercial Aircraft Market between and . 2013 – 2019

segmentation of key regions and product types. Important demand and supply trends have been tracked closely, evaluating their impact on the global canned fruits market. In addition to this, growth drivers, restraints, and future opportunities have been highlighted and assessed at length. Historic, current, and future statistics in terms of canned fruits market size, volume, and industry share provided in the report enable clients to devise well-informed strategies.

The report on the canned fruits market also provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry leaders covering key aspects such as company overview, product portfolio, financial summary, business strategies, recent developments in the canned fruits segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Overview of the global canned fruits market

The demand for canned fruits has grown in recent years owing to rapid urbanization, increase in disposable income, and growing number of nuclear families. As a result, there has been a drastic change in lifestyle, food habits, and purchasing patterns, leading to greater consumer appeal for canned fruits. Cheaper and environment friendly raw material is another factor driving the canned fruits market, together with a rising trend of organic food products.

On the other hand, concerns regarding nutrition value of canned fruits, availability of alternatives such as frozen foods, and lengthy and strict government guidelines are anticipated to restrain the canned fruits market.

The report states that the global canned fruits market was worth US$8,626.6 million in 2012 and, growing at a 3.3% CAGR from 2013 to 2019, is expected to be worth US$10,827.7 by 2019. Europe led the global canned fruits market, accounting for 45.2% of the industry share in 2012. North America followed next with 34.5% of the global demand for canned fruits. Factors such as increasing penetration of international food brands, changing lifestyle and food habits, and growing trade relations have greatly influenced the Asia-Pacific canned fruits market and the region is expected to register a 3.8% growth rate during the forecast period.

Companies mentioned in the research report

The research report evaluates the competitive landscape of the global canned fruits market, identifying and profiling key market players. Some of the notable participants of the canned fruits market are CHB Group, Dole Food Company, Inc., Coca Cola Amatil Limited, Del Monte Corporation, ConAgra Foods Inc., Princes Group, Pinnacle Foods Inc., H.J. Heinz Company, Rhodes Food Group, and Seneca Foods Corporation.

