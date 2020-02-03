Hair Transplant Market Key Players and Production Information analysis 2018 – 2028

Indepth Study of this Hair Transplant Market

TMR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Hair Transplant . This market’s all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Hair Transplant market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Notable Developments

The global hair transplant market is witness to many developments in the field in the last few years. These market developments indicate a trend in the global hair transplant market. One such development of the market is mentioned below:

In May 2019, BioGraft , a new technology in hair loss solutions, was launched by Bosley Inc. and Hair Club. This new technology meets the needs of both women and men. It blends both non-surgical solution for hair loss, Xtrands+ and Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), advanced surgical hair restoration technique.

Some of the key market players of the global hair transplant market are

Bosley Inc.

L'Oreal SA

Hair Transplant Center Turkey

Allergan plc

Restoration Robotics, Inc.

Venus Concept

Global Hair Transplant Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in the Incidences of Alopecia to Bolster Demand in the Market

Hair transplant has come up as a popular way or solution for hair thinning and balding problems. It has garnered commercial interest as well. According to the findings of California-based National Alopecia Areata Foundation, nearly 6.8 million people in the US and around 147 million people worldwide already suffer from alopecia areata or will suffer from the same at some point of time in their lives. The global hair transplant market is likely to grow rapidly on the back of the rising incidences of alopecia. The medical term for hair thinning or balding is called alopecia.

In addition to stress, other factors that cause these problems are deterioration in the quality of water, genetics, illness, side effects of certain medications, and aging. As the number of people suffering from alopecia rises, the scope for the global hair transplant market is likely to widen over the tenure of assessment. In addition, growing fixation over physical appearance is another factor that is estimated to encourage the growth of global hair transplant market in forthcoming years.

Global Hair Transplant Market: Regional Outlook

The global hair transplant market is split into the leading regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Considering geographical segmentation, it is estimated North America is likely dominate the market in the years to come. Increased media and celebrity influence together with augmented awareness about one’s physical appearance is likely to encourage growth of the market over the tenure of assessment.

North America hair transplant market is also driven by the high income of the people in the region, which makes hair transplant an affordable solution for hair thinning and balding.

The global hair transplant market is segmented as:

By Market

Method

Product

Therapy

By Method

Follicular unit extraction (FUE)

Follicular unit transplantation (FUT)

By Product

Gel

Serum

Drugs

By Therapy

Platelet rich plasma

Stem cell therapy

Laser therapy

By Gender

Male

Female

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgical centers

