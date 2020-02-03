Growing Focus on R&D is Likely to Accelerate the Growth of the Industrial Gauges Market during 2017 – 2027

The research study presented in this report offers complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the Industrial Gauges Market. The research study has been prepared with the use of in-depth qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Industrial Gauges Market. We have also provided absolute dollar opportunity and other types of market analysis on the Industrial Gauges Market.

It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the Industrial Gauges Market. All findings and data on the Industrial Gauges Market provided in the report are calculated, gathered, and verified using advanced and reliable primary and secondary research sources. The regional analysis offered in the report will help you to identify key opportunities of the Industrial Gauges Market available in different regions and countries.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-3909

The authors of the report have segmented the Industrial Gauges Market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the Industrial Gauges Market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the Industrial Gauges Market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

key players operating in the industrial gauges market include Granville – Phillips Company, Grainger, Inc., Baumer Holding AG, KOBOLD Messring GmbH, ENFM USA. Inc., and H.O. Trerice Co.

In April 2019, Ashcroft Inc. averred that it has acquired Rüeger Holdings SA and STIKO Meetapparatenfabriek B.V. The underlying aim behind this transaction is to emphasize on protection of workforce, processes, and profits of Ashcroft’s clientele. Both the acquired companies specialize in the manufacturing of temperature and pressure measurement instruments.

In February 2019, MKS Instruments announced the acquisition of Electro Scientific Industries, a leading laser-based manufacturing solution provider to the micro-machining industry. The transaction will help these companies expand their solutions for advanced markets and accelerate their innovation capabilities.

Pyrosales Pty Ltd

Founded in 1976, Pyrosales Pty Ltd is headquartered at Australia. The company specializes in the development of industrial instruments as well as measuring, displaying, and transmitting products. It has operational facilities in Brisbane, Melbourne, Sydney, South America, China, and the U.S. The company enjoys its reputation as one of the largest manufacturers of calibration devices, sensors and instrumentation, level and flow measurement gauges, and precision temperatures.

WIKA Instrument, LP

Established in 1946, WIKA Instrument, LP is based in the U.S. It operates as a subsidiary of WIKA Alexander Wiegand GmbH & Co. KG. The company boosts its competence in manufacturing pressure gauges, pressure transmitters, diaphragm seals, and thermometers. The broad product portfolio of the company includes meters and displays, level measurement products, pressure gauge mechanical and electrical temperature products, high precision and calibration test products, and similar accessories.

Winters Instruments Limited

Found in 1953, Winters Instruments Limited is based in Toronto, Canada. The company focuses on the manufacturing of industrial instrumentation products for temperature and pressure measurement. It has an excellent global reach with its distribution partners being in over 90 countries.

Industrial Gauges Market – Dynamics

‘Digital’ to Remain a Key USP of Industrial Gauges

With automation fuelling the industrial advancements, end-use industries have been seeking instruments that optimize the process efficiency and reduce the overhead costs. As the perception of ‘digital’ being synonymous to ‘time-efficient’ penetrates deeper, industrialists are moving past their analogue industrial gauges to adopt digital industrial gauges. In addition, digital industrial gauges can minimize the workforce required to interpret the readings, owing to their precision even during high vibration, which helps manufacturers control their operational costs. Driven by accuracy, the adoption of digital industrial gauges is likely to remain high in the upcoming years.

Need for Hygiene to Drive the Sales of Industrial Gauges

As government regulations regarding the safety of consumers have been turning stringent, it becomes crucial for manufacturers to employ systems that ensure hygiene in the manufacturing process. This has caused an urgency among the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries to adopt industrial gauges to measure the differential pressure between the outlet and inlet, in order to gauge the accumulation of contaminants in the filter.

North America to Remain a Lucrative Industrial Gauges Market

The North American industrial gauges market remains benefitted by the demand ascending from numerous manufacturing plants of end-use industries such as paper and pulp, chemical, dairy, and food and beverages, among others. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness a significant surge in the demand for industrial gauges, as a large number of companies have been shifting their manufacturing facilities in the region to leverage the emerging opportunities. The Middle East and Africa also contribute to the growing adoption of industrial gauges as numerous petrochemical industries remain at the forefront of the demand for pressure and temperature gauges.

Industrial Gauges Market – Segmentation

The industrial gauges market has been bifurcated on the basis of:

Gauge Type

Application

End-use Industry

Region

Industrial Gauges Market Segmentation – By Gauge Type

Depending on the gauge type, the industrial gauges market can be segmented into:

Pressure

Temperature

Industrial Gauges Market Segmentation – By Application

Based on the application, the industrial gauges market can be fragmented into:

Hydraulic systems

Boilers

Pumps

Compressors

Others

Industrial Gauges Market Segmentation – By End-use Industry

Depending on the end-use industry, the industrial gauges market can be classified into:

Chemical

Power

Dairy

Refining

Petrochemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

Industrial Gauges Market Segmentation – By Region

On the basis of region, the industrial gauges market can be segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global Industrial Gauges market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with Industrial Gauges market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on Industrial Gauges market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing Industrial Gauges market dynamics in the industry

In-depth Industrial Gauges market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected Industrial Gauges market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in Industrial Gauges market

Competitive landscape of the Industrial Gauges market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on Industrial Gauges market performance

Must-have information for Industrial Gauges market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-3909

Industrial Gauges Market Size and Forecast

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Industrial Gauges Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets. Industrial Gauges Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

The Industrial Gauges Market report highlights is as follows:

This Industrial Gauges Market report provides complete market overview which offers the competitive market scenario among major players of the industry, proper understanding of the growth opportunities, and advanced business strategies used by the market in the current and forecast period 2017 – 2027.

This Industrial Gauges Market report will help a business or an individual to take appropriate business decision and sound actions to be taken after understanding the growth restraining factors, market risks, market situation, market estimation of the competitors.

The expected Industrial Gauges Market growth and development status can be understood in a better way through this five-year forecast information presented in this report

This Industrial Gauges Market research report aids as a broad guideline which provides in-depth insights and detailed analysis of several trade verticals.

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-3909

Why Choose FMI?

Data collected from reliable and credible primary and secondary sources

Latest analytical and market research tools utilized to curate reports

Successfully delivered customized reports to clients across various industrial verticals

24/7 customer service

Focus on curating high-quality and insightful market studies

About Us

FMI is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald