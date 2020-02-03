Gold Mining Market Growth Will Escalate Rapidly 2019 -2026
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Gold Mining Market by Mining Method (Placer Mining and Hardrock (Lode) Mining) and End User (Investment, Jewelry, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027”.
The global market size of gold mining market is $XX million in 2019 with XX CAGR, and it is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2027 with a CAGR of XX% from 2020 to 2027.
Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Barrick Gold Corporation, Newmont Mining Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Goldcorp Inc., Kinross Gold Corporation, Newcrest Mining Ltd, Gold Fields Ltd, Polyus Gold International Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, and Global Gold Mining Market.
Key Benefits
- The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
- The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.
- Extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.
- Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.
Gold Mining Market Key Segments:
By Mining Method
- Placer Mining
- Hardrock (Lode) Mining
By End User
- Investment
- Jewelry
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Brazil
- South Africa
- Argentina
- Turkey
- Rest of LAMEA
