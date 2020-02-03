Glycobiology Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2026

The ‘Glycobiology market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

A collective analysis of Glycobiology market offering an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical across various geographies has been provided in the report. Also, this research study estimates this space to accrue considerable income during the projected period, with the help of a plethora of driving forces that will boost the industry trends during the forecast duration.

the Glycobiology market into

segmented as follows:

Instruments

Enzymes

Consumables

Reagent Kits

Enzymes product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 53.0% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2024.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented as follows:

Drug Discovery and Development

Diagnostic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Industrial Application

Therapeutic Application Oncology Immunology Others

Others

“Drug discovery and development application segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period”.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Contract Research Organizations

Biotechnology Industry

Academic Institutions

Others

On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe France Germany Italy Spain U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of MEA



North America glycobiology market is estimated to account for 44.2% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global glycobiology market over the forecast period. APAC glycobiology market is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other regions.

Some key market participants included in PMR’s global glycobiology market include Merck KGaA, Bio-Techne Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Plexera Bioscience LLC, New England Biolabs Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and ProZyme, Inc.

The report provides extensive data concerning the market share that each one of these companies presently gather throughout this business, followed by the market share that they are anticipated to acquire by the end of the predicted timeframe. Also, the report expounds on details relating to the goods manufactured by these firms, that would help new industry participants and major stakeholders work on their competition and portfolio strategies. In addition, their policymaking process is likely to get easier since the Glycobiology market report also enumerates an idea of the trends in product prices and the revenue margins of all the major companies partaking in the industry share.

