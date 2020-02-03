Global Veterinary Parasiticides Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth Analysis by 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Veterinary Parasiticides Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The veterinary parasiticides market consists of sales of veterinary parasiticides and related services which are used in the treatment of parasitic diseases in livestock, pets, and other animals. Veterinary parasiticides industry includes establishments that produce a cure to parasitic diseases that can be caused by helminths, amoeba, ectoparasites, parasitic fungi, and protozoa. The veterinary parasiticides are chemical substances that destroy or inhibit micro-organisms or parasites and improves the animals’ health.

The global veterinary parasiticides market was valued at about $9.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $12.02 billion at a CAGR of 5.7% through 2022.

The veterinary parasiticides market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Veterinary Parasiticides market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Chewable tablets are being used to prevent animals from being affected by ticks, worms, fleas and others. Treatments with these tablets are easier to administer. The chewable tablets are available in either a beef-flavored tablet or soft chew. For instance, the IVERHART MAX chewable tablets protect dogs from the 4 most common worms: heartworms (infection caused by bite of an infected mosquito), roundworms, hookworms (affects the intestines) and tapeworms (caused by ingesting an infected flea). Such advances in technology are significantly driving the veterinary parasiticides industry.

Some of the major players involved in the Veterinary Parasiticides market are Bayer AG (Germany), Zoetis (U.S.), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Merck (U.S.) and Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.).

