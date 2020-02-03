Global Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market By Leading Key Players, Opportunities and Strategies to 2022 By TBRC

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market consists of sales of respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) and related services. Respiratory devices and equipment are used to provide medication or assist a patient who is having difficulty in breathing and cannot achieve adequate oxygen levels to maintain life. Patients with respiratory disorders such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and acute respiratory distress syndrome require respiratory devices and equipment.

The global respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market was valued at about $12.3 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $13.37 billion at a CAGR of 2.1% through 2022.

In 2016, North America was the largest region within the respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific respiratory devices and equipment (therapeutic and diagnostic) market is forecasted to register the highest CAGR.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Companies in the respiratory devices and equipment market are increasingly investing in enhanced mechanical ventilators for efficient patient management. These mechanical ventilators use artificial intelligence to improve the patient management by examining, analyzing, integrating and incorporating data from extensive sources. These AI-enabled devices ensure consistency even in the absence of expert personnel, improve patients’ treatment, limit clinical mistakes and predict prolonged mechanical ventilation by using artificial intelligence techniques. Some of the major companies offering intelligent mechanical ventilators such as Hamilton medical AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V. and others.

Some of the major players involved in the Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) market are Smiths Medical, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Chart Industries and Invacare Corporation.

