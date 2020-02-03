Global Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market Size, Trends, Drivers, Growth, Opportunities Report 2023 Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Craniomaxillofacial (CMF) Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global craniomaxillofacial (cmf) devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.15 billion at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market in 2016. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The CMF devices and equipment market in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market consists of sales of craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment related services. Craniomaxillofacial is a special type of orthopedic surgery that focuses completely on the skull and facial disorders. This surgery is generally conducted for the treatment of severe cranial and facial bone injuries. Based on the product type, CMF devices are classified into – Cranial flap fixation, CMF distraction, temporomandibular joint replacement, thoracic fixation, bone graft substitute and MF plate and screw fixation.

Major players in the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market are Stryker Corporation, KLS Martin L.P, Medtronic Plc, Medartis AG and TMJ Concepts.

The rise in demand of reconstructive surgery is the driving force for craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. The demand for reconstructive surgery is attributed to the growing trend of cosmetic treatment amongst millennials. The procedure required to carry out a cosmetic treatment needs CMF devices and equipment. Hence, the demand for craniomaxillofacial devices and equipment increases.

The high cost of surgery is the restraint for the craniomaxillofacial (CMF) devices and equipment market. High cost of the surgery, made it less affordable it becomes for the patients, affecting the demand for CMF devices and equipment. For example, an orthognathic surgery (a jaw corrective surgery) cost in the United States is around $20,000-$40,000.

