Global Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market Size, Share, Developments, Trends, Emerging Growth Analysis 2022

TheBusinessResearchCompany’s Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The arthroscopy devices and equipment market consists of sales of arthroscopy devices and equipment and related services. Arthroscopy devices are used in arthroscopy procedures (a minimally invasive procedure) for the diagnosis and treatment of joint problems such as torn cartilage, ACL, and sports related injuries conducted on hip, knee, shoulder, spine, ankle, wrist, and elbow. The key products include arthroscopies, radiofrequency probes, and patient positioning systems, fluid management systems, cannula, hand instruments, fixation devices, and accessories.

The global arthroscopy devices and equipment market was valued at about $2.6 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.9 billion at a CAGR of 2.8% through 2022.

The increasing prevalence of arthritis is driving the need for arthroscopy devices. Sedentary lifestyle of the people has led to an increase in the number of people suffering from arthritis. The National Arthritis Prevalence Projections stated that arthritis is expected to increase with the aging population, thereby increasing the demand for arthroscopic devices.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

The arthroscopy device and equipment industry is witnessing rise in mergers and acquisition activity. Major companies in the arthroscopy device market strategically acquired start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden their products and services. For instance, in 2019, Smith & Nephew acquired Ceterix orthopedics in order to expand its product portfolio on NovoStitch Pro Meniscal Repair System, a knee repair device, and capitalize on the rising demand. In April 2016, Stryker Corp. acquired CareFusion vertebral compression fracture (VCF) portfolio from Becton, Dickinson and Company. The portfolio includes minimally-invasive systems used in vertebroplasty and vertebral augmentation procedures. Through this acquisition, Stryker Corp. will strengthen its position in the minimally invasive vertebral compression fracture treatment market.

Some of the major players involved in the Arthroscopy Devices And Equipment market are Arthrex Inc., Smith & Nephew, ConMed Corporation, Stryker and Medtronic.

